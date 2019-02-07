Search underway for suspects who set St. Louis Police cruiser on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan are still searching for the susepects responsible for setting a police cruiser on fire.

Officers received a call for a ‘vehicle fire’ involving a marked police car around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

We are told someone tried to steal the unoccupied car sitting outside Lee Pawn and Jewelry on Muther King Drive in north St. Louis.

When the car wouldn't move, someone poured gasoline all over it, set it on fire, and fled the scene.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.