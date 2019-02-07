STLMoms – Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Studies show, 1 in every 125 babies is born with a Congenital Heart Disease every year in the United States alone. Beth Rumack Director of St. Louis Children`s and Washington University Heart Center joined FOX 2 for Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week ( February 7th - 14th )

Some parents know during pregnancy that their baby has a heart condition. In some cases, the diagnosis is made at birth and in others it is discovered sometime later. Occasionally, congenital heart defects are not picked up until a child is older.

However, if a child has any of these symptoms, it's important to tell your pediatrician or primary care doctor so they can make a full medical evaluation and then next steps.

Soon after Birth or During First Few Months of Life

* Pale gray or blue skin color

* Rapid breathing

* Swelling in the legs, abdomen or areas around the eyes

* Shortness of breath during feedings, leading to poor weight gain

Infants

* Shortness out of breath during feedings, leading to poor weight gain

* Getting sweaty with feeds

* Turning blue inside the mouth (gums/tongue)

* Passing out

Toddlers/children

* Unable to keep up physically with other children

* Getting out of breath with activity sooner than other children

* Getting sweaty with activity sooner than other children

* Turning blue around the gums/tongue

* Passing out

Older children/teens

* Unable to keep up physically with other children

* Getting out of breath with activity sooner than other children

* Getting sweaty with exercise sooner than other children

* Turning blue around the gums/tongue

* Chest pain with exercise

* Passing out

* Palpitations — heart skipping a beat or beating abnormally

* Dizziness with exercise

St. Louis Children's and Washington University Heart Center

One Children`s Place

Central West End

314-454 -6000