STLMoms – Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week

ST. LOUIS - Studies show, 1 in every 125 babies is born with a Congenital Heart Disease every year in the United States alone. Beth Rumack Director of St. Louis Children`s and Washington University Heart Center joined FOX 2 for Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week ( February 7th - 14th )
Some parents know during pregnancy that their baby has a heart condition. In some cases, the diagnosis is made at birth and in others it is discovered sometime later. Occasionally, congenital heart defects are not picked up until a child is older.
However, if a child has any of these symptoms, it's important to tell your pediatrician or primary care doctor so they can make a full medical evaluation and then next steps.
Soon after Birth or During First Few Months of Life
* Pale gray or blue skin color
* Rapid breathing
* Swelling in the legs, abdomen or areas around the eyes
* Shortness of breath during feedings, leading to poor weight gain
Infants
* Getting sweaty with feeds
* Turning blue inside the mouth (gums/tongue)
* Passing out
Toddlers/children
* Unable to keep up physically with other children
* Getting out of breath with activity sooner than other children
* Getting sweaty with activity sooner than other children
* Turning blue around the gums/tongue
* Passing out
Older children/teens
* Chest pain with exercise
* Palpitations — heart skipping a beat or beating abnormally
* Dizziness with exercise
