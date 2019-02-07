Tim’s Travels: St. Louis Boat and Sportshow headed to America’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Whether you’re an avid outdoorsman or are just looking for a way to escape winter for the day the 2019 Progressive Insurance St. Louis Boat & Sportshow is for you.

This 4-day event is a one-stop marketplace for outdoor fun and the best place to see and buy everything you need for your outdoor adventures. Tim Ezell was live at the America's Center and The Dome where he saw nearly one thousand boats for every activity, lifestyle, and budget.

The 2019 Progressive Insurance St.Louis Boat and Sportshow

America`s Center and The Dome:

Thursday, Feb 7, 2-9p.m.

Friday, Feb 8, Noon-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$12/ticket & under 12 FREE