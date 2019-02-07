× Travel the world for free; Southwest Airlines seeking ‘traveling storytellers’

ST. LOUIS – Fly for free on Southwest! Southwest is holding a “storyteller’ contest.

Southwest is looking for 10 social media influencers to explore its destinations in the U-S, Mexico, Caribbean and Central America.

You’ll have to create compelling content that will inspire others to create their own travel stories.

To enter submit your best travel photo with an engaging caption on Instagram.

Winners will receive prizes including southwest e-passes worth approximately $4,800 valid for travel, southwest gift cards worth $500 and 10,000 Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards points.

You must be at least 21 and have an Instagram account with at least 2500 followers to enter.

Submissions are due February 24.