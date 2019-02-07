Trenton Forster murder trial enters day 4; defense wants second-degree murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON - The trial for Trenton Forster enters its forth day. Defense attorney Stephen Reynolds is attempting to convince jurors to convict Forster of second-degree murder instead of first-degree murder. Forster is accused of killing St. Louis County police Officer Blake Snyder in October 2016.

Day three of this trial detailed how Forster bought the gun he used to kill Officer Synder, while the defense called a forensic psychologist to talk about Forster's troubled past.

The prosecution called the middle-aged man who previously sold the Forster the handgun he used to kill officer Snyder. They played video of the two at a convenience store making the exchange where Forster paid $550 for the handgun and then bought another gun from one of Hendrix friends for the same price.

The witness says he hesitated with selling Forster the gun because of his young age but ended up selling it to him anyway.

Following his testimony, Dr. Sarah Riley a St. Louis County Chief Forensic Toxicologic took the stand to speak about the test given following the shooting and what traces of drugs in his system. She pointed to preliminary test showing Xanax, marijuana, and opioids in his blood system, but wouldn`t say how much.

The defense team called their first witness Dr. Patricia Zapf who testified about Forster's troubled life such as early life drinking, a mother who would not kiss him if he ate meat and a family that wouldn`t let him live with them.

Zapf testified at the time of the shooting Forster had been struggling with bipolar disorder.

A conviction on first-degree would carry a life sentence without the possibility of parole. If Forster’s convicted of second-degree murder, he’d face 30 years in prison but would be eligible for early release.