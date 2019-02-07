Two-year-old found safe inside stolen vehicle in Florissant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Florissant police recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and found a 2-year-old child safe inside the car.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, the car was reported stolen around 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Duchesne Drive.

The victim told police they pulled into a driveway when they were approached by two men who implied they were armed. The suspects pulled the victim from the car and drove off with the child still in the vehicle.

Michael said more than two dozen Florissant police officers were dispatched to begin canvassing the area looking for the car.

A Florissant DARE officer was in the area and located the stolen vehicle a short distance from the reported crime scene.

Police requested an ambulance to that location to check on the well-being of the child. Officers continued searching the area for suspects.

Michael said one suspect was eventually taken into custody. It's unclear if the suspect was located with the stolen car.