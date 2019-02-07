Woman claims to drug daycare kids on Z-107.7’s ‘Dirty Little Secret’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A guest caller on Z-107.7’s morning segment radio called “Dirty Little Secret” is causing controversy in St. Louis. The woman who called the Jordan and Kristie show claims to be a local daycare worker who gives kids Benadryl to, “calm them down.” The authenticity of the woman’s story has not been confirmed. FOX 2 reporter Chris Hayes is working on finding the anonymous caller.

Listen to the audio here:

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said host Jordan.

The woman says that she recently heard about a story about a St. Louis Daycare that had a “Fight Club. She says that giving the kids Benadryl when the kids get rowdy, “makes a world of difference.”

The woman says that the daycare she works at is a “wild place.” She believes that other workers at the center also drug the children.

The woman says that parents need to do a better job at raising their kids.

“Well, when their breakfast is soda and they’re bouncing off of the walls at 8 in the morning. Yeah, they could use a little something,” said the woman.

The call with the woman unexpectedly ended. Z-107.7 says that they are working with their engineers to help find the woman.

This comes after daycare workers won’t be charged for a “fight club” involving toddlers.

St. Louis prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against two workers at a day care center who were accused of facilitating a “fight club” among the small children.

Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from Adventure Learning Center in December 2016, showing small boys wearing oversized green Incredible Hulk fists punching each other. The video shows the two workers watching, one jumping up and down in apparent excitement.

A prosecution memo filed Monday said the case was presented to a grand jury but charges were being dropped due to “insufficient evidence.” The memo was provided by Talmage Newton IV, Dailey’s attorney.

Both teachers were fired.

Mothers of two of the children have filed a lawsuit.