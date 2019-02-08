10,000th organ recipient gets new kidney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - When Pat Conway says she won the lottery, she's talking about winning the lottery by getting a new kidney. Two years ago when Conway was told she'd have to go on dialysis, she was in need of a new kidney.

Her daughter, Kate Turner, immediately offered to donate her kidney and went through months of testing only to find out they were not a tissue match.

Meanwhile, Marti Simon received similar news, and her best friend Randi Halpern stepped forward.

Although Halpern and Simon were not a match, Halpern decided to go into the organ pairing program anyway.

Through the Barnes Jewish pairing program, Simon got her match: Kate Turner. Conway got her match as well: Randi Halpern.

Not to mention, Simon was the 10,000th recipient of an organ donation.

The successful surgeries were performed in early January, and now, five weeks later, all four individuals are meeting face-to-face to talk about their organ donor bond.