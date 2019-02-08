× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 8, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 8, 2019.

Segment One featured highlights of these high school basketball games:

(Boys): East St. Louis at Belleville West

(Girls): Parkway North at Kirkwood

(Boys): McCluer at Parkway Central

(Girls): Hazelwood Central at Parkway Central

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show featured highlights of these high school basketball games:

(Boys): Hazelwood Central at Marquette

(Girls): John Burroughs at MICDS

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan also discussed National Signing Day that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. They discussed Mizzou's recruiting of local high school athletes. They also discussed that the traditional February National Signing Day has now been overshadowed by the early National Signing Day that happened back in November of 2018.