× Arizona pilot says she’s the first armless person to fly using her feet

Arizona native Jessica Cox tells Arizona’s Family she’s the first and only armless person in the world who flies planes with her toes.

“Being the first person to do this is pretty incredible, but I wanted to do this because it was about conquering my fear,” said Cox.

Growing up, Cox said people tried to tell her she couldn’t do things because she didn’t have arms.

“Being told constantly you can’t do something, for me it channeled this energy, this desire to go out and do, and say, watch me. I can do it.”

She found a plane that only required her to fly it with two limbs, so she decided to use her feet.

Now, she dreams of inspiring others. She’s a motivational speaker and shares her story.

Thursday evening, she spoke to Girl Scouts in Buckeye about having a “can do” attitude.

“I want to give them that good example of being a leader and role model. If I can fly an airplane with my feet, what is it you can do? Really, there are no limits if you believe in yourself.”

You can catch her at The Buckeye Air Show on Sunday.