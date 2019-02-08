× Billikens Lose by 30 at St. Joseph’s

It was a trip to Philadelphia to forget for the Billikens men’s basketball team. They lost by thirty points at St. Joseph’s on Friday night, 91-61. The Hawks shot a gaudy 55 percent from the field in the game to blow out Saint Louis University. St. Joe’s had four players score in double figures led by Charlie Brown’s game high 28 points.

The Billikens, who trailed 45-34 at halftime, had just two players score in double figures. Trumaine Isabell Jr. led with 17 points and Javon Bess scored 12 for the Billikens. The loss drops SLU’s season record to 15-9 and 6-5 in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

The game was played with heavy hearts, St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli’s father passed away earlier this week. He attended every St. Joseph’s practice and game that his son coached, now in his 24th season leading the Hawks. St. Joe’s did a nice video tribute to Martelli’s father before the game. In a very classy and touching move, the Billikens entire team walked to the other end of the court to hug an emotional Martelli after the video tribute.