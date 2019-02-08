Das Bevo kitchen closed; however remains open for entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - The restaurant at Das Bevo in south St. Louis is closing after less than two years in business.However, the owners say this doesn't mean goodbye.

The Bevo Mill will continue to open to the public for live music, trivia nights and other events. On Saturday (Feb. 9), for example, Das Bevo will host singer Kim Massie with food catered by barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog.

Das Bevo located on Gravois Road they will reopen its Biergarten this summer with food trucks providing food options.