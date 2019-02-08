Family of slain St. Louis County officer expresses gratitude after verdict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - A lot of emotion from family and friends on both sides in court on Friday as Trenton Forster is found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Officer Blake Snyder.

“Listen this man killed a cop. We pay our police officers in this country to represent us in things that we wouldn’t ask other people to do. I think when you murder a policeman that in many ways is an indictment on our entire community, our county, our country, however you want to describe that, so I think this was a very appropriate verdict,” says Jon Belmar, St. Louis County Police Chief.

Blake’s widow Elizabeth Snyder seems to be feeling the same. She posted on Facebook, ”Thank you, God. I can now return home and squeeze my little munchkin and one day tell him how justice was served.”

But so far no word from Forster’s family.

Attorneys say a court date for sentencing has been pushed until April but it’s expected that Trenton Forster will get life without parole.