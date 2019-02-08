In Your Neighborhood – St. Louis City Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - John and Lisa were live in downtown St. Louis to visit the quirky museum that features a fish tank, climbing equipment, a slide, castles of reclaimed stone, construction cranes, fire trucks, miles of tile, church pipe organs two derelict planes and other interactive activities!

The St. Louis City Museum features a mazework of fake caves, tunnels, and salvaged bridges will keep you busy.

Regular Hours

Mon - Tues Closed

Wed - Thurs 9am till 5pm

Fri - Sat 9am till Midnight

Sun 11am till 5pm