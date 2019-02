× Rascal Flatts coming to St. Louis this May

ST. LOUIS – Rascal Flatts announced their 2019 Summer Playlist Tour with a stop in St. Louis on May 17.

The award-winning country band will play at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Billy Currington and Jimmie Allen.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m. Lawn tickets and select reserved tickets start at $89.

Visit livenation.com for tickets and more information.