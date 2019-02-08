Strike a pose and celebrate the grand opening of ‘The Selfie Room’ in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you love taking selfies, you're definitely going to want to check out a new attraction in Downtown St. Louis.

The Selfie Room is a series of interactive art exhibits specifically designed for you to take rad photos of you and your friends.

Located at 1424 Washington Avenue they will open its doors to the public on February 8. For $30 each, groups can play around in 3,300 square feet of space designed for taking whimsical photos — and stay as long as they like, capturing themselves and their friends under its professional lighting.

Space is reservation only during regular business hours Monday through Friday and open to the public on weekends.

Having a ball in the #selfieroomstl! It’s opens today on #washingtonave and it’s the best spot to get the perfect photo @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/D4iFVACZdr — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) February 8, 2019