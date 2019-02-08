Tim’s Travels : 2019 St. Louis Golf Expo at St. Charles Convention Center

ST. LOUIS - The 10th Annual St. Louis Golf Expo opens tomorrow in St. Charles! There'll be great deals, an indoor hitting range, fun golf contests, giveaways, and unbelievable prizes!
This year`s St. Louis Golf Expo will include:
- Huge savings on name-brand clubs, equipment, and apparel in the ProAm Golf Shop
- A free, indoor driving range lined with representatives of the game`s biggest manufacturers
- A tremendous value in at-the-door giveaways ― including up to 16 rounds of golf!
- Putting, long drive and short game contests for the chance to win rounds of golf, stay-and-plays and more
- Free lessons from top teaching professionals
- Free consultations with sports medicine professionals and golf swing experts
- Special areas, activities, and contests just for kids!
- The three tips every golfer needs to know, taught by one of our expert pros
- Interview one of the area`s top junior golfers, and compete with them in a fun putting contest on our 50-foot green
- Talk about the fast-rising St. Louis craft distillery scene — we will have multiple distillers sampling their wares on site
2019 St. Louis Golf Expo
St. Charles Convention Center
Friday - Sunday
www.STLGolfExpo.com
All attendees receive up to 26 rounds of golf!