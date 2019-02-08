× Trenton Forster jury asks for evidence during murder trial deliberation

CLAYTON, Mo. — One hundred police officers and department employees lined the fourth-floor hallway Friday as Blake Snyder’s widow, mother, father, extended family, and friends walked to the courtroom to hear final arguments in the Trenton Forster murder trial this morning. He is accused of killing St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder in 2016. The prosecution and defense wound up their arguments this afternoon.

The jury is now deliberating. A decision could come as early as Friday afternoon. Jurors are trying to determine if Forster committed first or second-degree murder.

The jury has come back to the courtroom and asked for two things as they deliberate. They want to know the exact definition of, “deliberation and cool reflection.” They also asked to see a specific exhibit from the trial.

The prosecution wants a conviction of murder in the first degree, which would mean life in prison with no chance of parole. The defense wants a second-degree murder verdict. That would mean life in prison with the chance of parole. If that happens Forster could get out of prison in about 26 years.

The judge read the jury their instructions today. He said that reflection and deliberation, no matter how brief, are an important part of determining a first-degree murder charge. Being high on drugs does not excuse a person from being responsible for the murder. He told them that psychosis and or hallucination does make a person not responsible.

The prosecution went first this morning. They played the final radio transmission of officer Snyder, with him telling the dispatcher that he was arriving on the scene, in effect his last words that were ever recorded.

He said it all comes down to deliberation. If jurors believe Trenton deliberated then he’s guilty of first-degree murder.

Prosecutor Alan Key showed the jury several social media posts showing Trenton’s hate for police. He made statements to friends who testified saying, “I’ll kill a cop before I got back to jail.”

A paramedic testified that Trenton said in the ambulance the morning of the murder in 2016 that he would not have shot if he knew the person was a cop. He added, “He snuck up on me.”

The prosecution says that isn’t possible. Testimony shows Officer Snyder approached first saying, “Hey bud. Show me your hand.” Police said “Show me your hands” about five times.

The prosecutor said Trenton knew exactly what was happening. He says that this was a classic case of suicide by cop. They say Trenton is a liar, and a manipulator. He’s been that way all his life. Family members said the same.

Key called the psychologist’s testimony on behalf of Trenton “a joke.” He said she disregarded evidence that did not prove her findings. She said that Trenton was bi-polar and on drugs at the time of killing. The psychologist said he did not deliberate the murder or the shooting.

The attorney for the defense took jurors on a tour of Trenton’s life this morning. He said that parenting by mom and dad was terrible. There was no attempt to rehabilitate him when he started drinking in middle school. The attorney showed a videotape taken on a friend’s cell phone of Trenton so high on drugs that could hardly speak or communicate.

Trenton was put in hospitals for mental problems several times. He was supposed to go to drug treatment for a few months. His father pulled him out after Trenton complained. There were times that police officers took Trenton to the hospital because he threatened suicide or to kill family members.

The defense attorney then focused on the days and hours leading up to the murder. Trenton was homeless and family members would not let him live with them. He was constantly impaired on drugs, he threatened suicide, and talked about hating cops.

The attorney told jurors they must decide if his bi-polar manic phase impacted his behavior and his awareness so he could not deliberate or cooly reflect when he pulled the trigger. He said Trenton was in such a state, bipolar and high on drugs and paranoid he reacted to the officer there was no cognition going on. He was not aware of anything and he reacted.

The prosecution wrapped up saying Trenton is a liar and manipulative. It’s a classic case of suicide by cop he added, one of the most selfish things you can do, but it’s right up Trenton’s alley. He reminded jurors that being on drugs is not a defense. He said when officer Snyder said, “Show me your hands,” for Trenton it was time: He was going in a box (coffin) or to jail.

In the family room with Elizabeth Snyder. Shows me the cards collected from more than 100 people, expressing love and support during the trial. Jury has been deliberating for about 2 1/2 hours. pic.twitter.com/HaWxoUuLPo — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) February 8, 2019

Wearing a blue blouse to represent the #thinblueline, Elizabeth Snyder enters the courtroom Friday a.m. Closing arguments underway in the 2016 shooting death of her husband, Ofc. Blake Snyder. Prosecutors seeking life in prison for Trenton Forster. Photo credit Roche Madden. pic.twitter.com/kF3Otlfw7A — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) February 8, 2019