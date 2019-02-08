Trump announces that he and Kim Jong Un will meet in Hanoi, Vietnam

President Donald Trump announced that his second summit with himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27 and 28.

“I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!” he tweeted.

He later added, “North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse. He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket – an Economic one!”

