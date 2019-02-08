University City police looking for suspects in strong-arm robbery

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Investigators with the University City Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two people who committed a strong-arm robbery just blocks away from the Delmar Loop.

According to a police spokesperson, the robbery occurred Thursday around 2:45 p.m. in the 6800 block of Kingsbury Boulevard. The victim told police two young men approached and demanded the person’s cellphone. The suspects got the cellphone and ran off.

Police described the first suspect as an African-American teen with a thin build and medium complexion, wearing a black jacket (possible North Face brand), black sweatpants, a marron skull cap, and black shoes.

Police described the second suspect as an African-American teen with a medium build and medium-dark complexion, a medium afro hairstyle, wearing a brown puffy jacket with a blue emblem on the left sleeve, black sweatpants with a grey stripe, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211,