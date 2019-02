Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Joining us from Los Angeles are stars from the new show "The Passage," Henry Ian Cusick and Jamie McShane. An all-new episode of "The Passage" airs Monday, February 11 at 8:00 p.m. on Fox.

The thrilling drama is on its first season. The show is based on the book trilogy by Justin Cronin.

https://www.fox.com/the-passage/