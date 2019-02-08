Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, February 9-10, 2019

St. Louis Boat and Sportshow

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 9-10 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm

Tickets: Adults: $12, children ages 12 & younger: Free

Banish the winter blahs at the St. Louis Boat & Sportshow, the ideal February escape to experience a taste of the outdoors. The Show features more than 400 of the latest model boats, the newest marine products, and outdoor gear on display for attendees to view, board, test, and shop – plus educational seminars and interactive fun for all ages.

http://www.stlouisboatshow.com/

St. Louis Golf Expo

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 9-10 Venue: St. Charles Convention Center

Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm

Tickets (Good both days): Adults $14, Kids 12 & under Free

Be the first to try out the latest and greatest in clubs or save big on last year’s models. Attendees will enjoy show-only savings and special offers from the region’s biggest golf and golf-related exhibitors, including courses, swing aids, destination resorts, and more.

https://www.stlouisgolfexpo.com/

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, February 9 Venue: Enterprise Center

Time: 1:00pm Tickets start around $52.00

Vs. Nashville Predators

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-02-01/CT

St. Louis Ambush Soccer Match

Date: Saturday, February 9 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Time: 7:05pm Tickets: $12.00-$25.00

St. Louis Ambush vs. Kansas City Comets

https://www.stlambush.com/stats#/team-schedule?team_id=32586

Saint Louis University Women’s Basketball Game

Date: Sunday, February 10 Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Time: 2:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. La Salle

http://www.slubillikens.com/SportSelect.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=27200&SPID=93216&SPSID=632637&DB_OEM_ID=27200

Cairns Cup

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 9-10 Venue: Saint Louis Chess Club, Central West End

Time: 1:00pm both days Spectator admission: $10.00

For the first time, the Saint Louis Chess Club will host the Cairns Cup, an elite level tournament for the top female players from around the world. Inspired by its mission to further promote the game of chess to women and girls, the Chess Club aptly chose the name Cairns Cup in honor of co-founder Dr. Jeanne Sinquefield’s maiden name. Fans can look forward to a chess tournament similar to the Sinquefield Cup with the ten best female players from around the world competing for the $150,000 prize fund.

https://uschesschamps.com/2019-cairns-cup/overview?mc_cid=f3834bd35e&mc_eid=1861b9f1d2

Science on Tap

Date: Saturday, February 9 Venue: St. Louis Science Center

Time: 7:00pm-10:00pm Tickets: $60 at the door

Get a taste for science, beer, and brewing at this event for adults ages 21 and up. Featuring more than 100 beer tastings, science demonstrations, live music, tasting plates, and more.

https://www.slsc.org/event-overviews/science-on-tap/

Shen Yun

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 9-10 Venue: Stifel Theatre, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1pm Tickets start at $80.00

Shen Yun’S unique artistic vision expands theatrical experience into a multi-dimensional, inspiring journey through the ﬁve millennia of traditional Chinese culture.Featuring one of the world’s oldest art forms— classical Chinese dance—along with patented scenographical eﬀects and all-original orchestral works.

http://www.stifeltheatre.com/events/detail/shen-yun-5

Fiddler on the Roof

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 9-10 Venue: The Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1p Tickets start at $30.00

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece. Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and more, Fiddler On The Roof will introduce a new generation to this classic.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/fiddler

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: Oslo

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 9-10 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm; Sunday: 2:00pm & 7:00pm Tickets: $27.00-$87.00

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play. In 1993, two bitter enemies shocked the world by shaking hands and agreeing to work toward peace. This breathtaking drama tells the story of the secretive and precarious negotiations that made that moment possible.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/oslo

Metro Theatre Company: The Hundred Dresses

Date: Sunday, February 10 Venue: Grandel Theatre

Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $14.00- $20.00

Bullying, friendship and forgiveness are at the center of this play adapted from the beloved Newbery Honor Book by Eleanor Estes. “The Hundred Dresses” is a 60-minute production.

http://metroplays.org.

Avenue Q

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 9-10 Venue:Playhouse at Westport Plaza

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 2pm Tickets: $50.00-$75.00

Part flesh, part felt, and packed with heart, AVENUE Q is a laugh-out-loud musical telling the story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on AVENUE Q. There, he meets Kate (the girl next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), superintendent Gary Coleman (yes, that Gary Coleman) and other new friends! Not for the kiddos.

https://www.playhouseatwestport.com/

Orchid Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 9-10 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $5.00 per person (ages 3 and up) in addition to regular Garden admission

Immerse yourself in a tropical oasis brimming with vibrant blooming orchids at the Orchid Show, a once-a-year opportunity to view a rotating display of hundreds of orchids from the Garden's expansive living collection. Free for Garden members.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/orchid-show.aspx