Cold weather doesn’t stop community leaders and residents from honoring Dr. Martin Luther King

ST. LOUIS - Community leaders and residents gathered Saturday morning despite the cold weather in Fountain Park in front of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Statue to honor the legacy of the late civil rights leader.

The groups' message was peace and unity keeping King's dream alive.

This year’s theme ‘Living the Dream by Dismantling Injustices in the Community Education and Literacy’.

Centennial Christian Church and members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. held a peace walk and panel discussion. FOX 2’s Kelley Hoskins has more.