ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A diaper drive in north county hopes to serve their community and give back to those in need.

Reverend Rodrick Burton, the pastor of the New Northside Missionary Baptist church is now collecting diapers to help the north county and north city community. Anyone is able to come and pick up a month's supply worth of diapers.

For now, Burton is hoping to spread the word about the diaper drive and encourage donations.