Dog found by postal worker nearly frozen, fighting for survival

ST. LOUIS - A dog found nearly frozen to death on the sidewalk has vets reminding people to keep an eye out for pets as another round of winter weather heads our way.

A postal worker found a dog collapsed on a sidewalk.

She wasn’t moving when helpers with Stray Rescue got to her.

“Just the panic in the caller’s voice, we knew that it was going to be a life or death situation and that minutes counted,” says Dr. Sarah Frei with Stray Rescue St. Louis.

The vet says her body temperature was so low their thermometer couldn’t read it. She was in a coma but has made some strides with round-the-clock care.

“We’re not a hundred percent sure what caused it, but she was found was on cold pavement at pretty freezing temperatures, so it did not take long for her temperature to drop to dangerous, life-threatening levels,” she explains.

The vet says this time of year it’s important to keep an eye on all of our pets, even dogs who may seem to be bred for colder weather.

“Dogs that have been raised in St. Louis are just not going to be acclimated to subzero temperatures like what we have. Shorthair dogs, of course, can be much more susceptible to problems like hypothermia, frostbite, and a whole other series of cold weather-related injuries,” she says.

She says it’s also important to watch your pets around ice melt. She explains that it can aggravate their paws or make them sick if ingested.

If you notice a dog has been out in the cold for an extended period time and it has become lethargic and stops shivering, you should call for help.

“If an animal is on private property you need to notify your local authorities.”

Stray Rescue says when it gets this cold they try to pick up as many animals as they can but that means they need more people to foster or adopt.

