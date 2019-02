Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A new production by the Black Rep will be examining the impact of poverty and racism on black youth through wit, poetry, and hope.

The production will run from February 13 to March 3 at the Edison Theatre in University City.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the show will be at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit theblackrep.org.