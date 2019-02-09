× Mother turns herself in after abducting son from Chesterfield Sky Zone

CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Chesterfield Police Department is telling Fox 2/New 11 that 23-year-old Maya Nelson has turned herself in after abducting her son from a the Sky Zone located on Edison Avenue in Chesterfield Saturday just after 4 pm.

Police say 4-year-old Johnathan Young was taken by his non-custodial mother from Sky Zone, but has now been turned over to the police department.

Johnathan was last seen wearing a neon green hoodie and black pants.

Maya Nelson who lives in the City of St. Louis was being sought by St. Louis and Chesterfield police.