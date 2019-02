Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Charles, Mo. - The St. Charles Convention Center will host the St. Louis golf expo through February 10th.

The event includes rounds of golf with a ticket, free lessons and instruction, and fun skills contests.

February 8, 2019 - February 10, 2019

Recurring daily

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Saint Charles Convention Center

For more information visit stlouisgolfexpo.com.