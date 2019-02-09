Reunited and it feels so good! Tim and Virginia are back together, speaking at Cornerstone Christian Church about the very real struggle with, and amazing blessings of, surrender. Hear their own battle with control, as Tim and Virginia share what they have learned in and through it. Are you trying to doing it all in your own strength, white-knuckling it through life, carrying more than you're meant to carry, and worn out from the journey? Learn how to travel light on this very special edition of The Thread, Saturday morning at 8:30AM on Fox 2.
The Thread: Overcome or Overcome?
-
The Thread: Joy in the Midst
-
The Thread: More Than Pizza
-
The Thread: The Art of Life
-
The Thread: The healing power of relationship
-
The Thread: Special Delivery – Toys and Joys
-
-
The Thread: It Takes A Community
-
The Thread – The Art of Life
-
The Thread: Let it Shine!
-
The Thread: More Than A Float
-
The Thread 307: It Takes A Community
-
-
The Thread: People Loving People
-
GOP Va. senator was managing editor of VMI yearbook filled with racism
-
This teen with autism won a lifetime supply of peanut butter. Now he’s giving it away to furloughed workers.