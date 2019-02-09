The Thread: Overcome or Overcome?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reunited and it feels so good! Tim and Virginia are back together, speaking at Cornerstone Christian Church about the very real struggle with, and amazing blessings of, surrender. Hear their own battle with control, as Tim and Virginia share what they have learned in and through it. Are you trying to doing it all in your own strength, white-knuckling it through life, carrying more than you're meant to carry, and worn out from the journey? Learn how to travel light on this very special edition of The Thread, Saturday morning at 8:30AM on Fox 2.