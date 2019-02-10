× 1 person injured in explosion and fire at Wood River oil refinery

WOOD RIVER, IL – ConocoPhillips officials are investigating an explosion and fire that occurred at the Wood River oil refinery Sunday late afternoon. The incident started around 4:30 pm with an explosion in a processing unit.

Firefights employed by the refinery were able to bring the fire under control and are close to extinguishing the fire.

One employee was injured, suffering minor injuries. That person walked to a waiting ambulance and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

All employees and contractors at the facility have been accounted for.

Currently, the refinery is processing 314,000 barrels (42 gallons to a barrel) of oil a day. The refinery supplies a large number of petroleum products to the St. Louis Metro Area market, along with jet fuel to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

A spokesperson for ConocoPhillips tells Fox 2 that they are monitoring the air quality in the area and have so far not detected any issues. The facility is secure, stable and continuing with normal operations.