× Blues Beat Predators (Again), Win 6th In A Row

Vladimir Tarasenko finished off the Predators just 16 seconds into overtime as the Blues beat the Predators 5-4 in overtime. Tarasenko registered his 4th career hat trick. It was also his 10th career overtime goal and goal number 200 for his career. The Blues won in Nashville on Sunday after beating the Predators in St. Louis on Saturday. The back to back wins are part of the Blues six straight wins. Jake Allen made his first start in goal since January 17th and had 40 saves in what was a fifth straight road win. The Blues are now holding on to the top wild card spot in the NHL’s Western Conference playoff standings.