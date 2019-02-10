Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Blues Beat Predators (Again), Win 6th In A Row

Posted 10:43 pm, February 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44PM, February 10, 2019

St. Louis Blues Valdimir Tarasenko of Russia skates towards the goal in the first period against the Nashville Predators at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on April 2, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Vladimir Tarasenko finished off the Predators just 16 seconds into overtime as the Blues beat the Predators 5-4 in overtime.  Tarasenko registered his 4th career hat trick.  It was also his 10th career overtime goal and goal number 200 for his career.   The Blues won in Nashville on Sunday after beating the Predators in St. Louis on Saturday.   The back to back wins are part of the Blues six straight wins.    Jake Allen made his first start in goal since January 17th and had 40 saves in what was a fifth straight road win.    The Blues are now holding on to the top wild card spot in the NHL’s Western Conference playoff standings.