Highways close after icy roads cause accidents across St. Louis

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Freezing rain is glazing over many St. Louis area roads Sunday morning. An accident closed westbound I-64 at Bigbend and has caused a major traffic backup. Vehicles appear to be moving on this highway right now. But, this same icy issue is causing many accidents on roads across the area.

Resources to help get navigate this round of winter weather:

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect through noon Sunday. Freezing rain and some sleet at times will continue in St. Louis and to the south through late morning. To the north, precipitation will be mainly snow and sleet.

This afternoon should be mostly dry and temps will climb to the mid 30°s. Rain moves back in overnight.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will be possible early Monday morning, north of I-70. All precipitation should change to rain as temps quickly climb above freezing. Rain continues through Monday afternoon with highs in the 40°s.

Crews at MoDOT's Transportation Management Center are monitoring road conditions. They say extra crews were called in and began hitting the streets late Sunday night to make sure the roads were ready for the icy weather. Still, some streets are slick after the rain started to freeze.

There are slick roads and accidents everywhere. MoDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads.

Freezing rain continues in St. Louis and points south. Roads are very icy and there have been a ton of accidents...stay home if you can! @FOX2now #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/qOj0AzCuQq — Jaime Travers (@JaimeTraversWx) February 10, 2019