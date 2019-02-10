Ice and sleet mix kept St. Louis region busy with constant social media updates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -With the wintery mix hitting the St. Louis region Sunday morning, social media was experiencing its own storm with various weather updates, conditions and people dealing with the changing patterns.

That included the St. Louis County Department of Transportation. The department tweeted a message saying, their trucks were deployed before midnight.

The department also noting that crews treated neighborhood streets before salting the major streets.

Metro Transit also tweeting letting people know that if they were planning to use the service, the system was experiencing significant delays due to icy conditions.

All Metro bus routes were operating on snow routes but MetroLink had no delays.

St. Louis County Police and emergency management were asking drivers to avoid travel saying in a tweet, “our officers continue to respond to multiple vehicle accidents across the area. Officers are now in emergency status.”

They also sent warnings about road blockages in South County including east bound I-44 at 270 and I-44 at 55. Officials went on to say that roads, sidewalks, and any untreated surfaces were dangerous because of the thin sheet of ice. In the tweet they also said that, “most people who receive injuries during this time do so while taking out pets or trying to drive in the slick conditions.”

In between Fox 2’s continuous weather coverage, we caught a tweet from the St. Charles County Police Department saying, “this morning, a police officer and his K-9 partner were involved in a single vehicle rollover accident caused by icy road conditions. In two separate incidents, two patrol vehicles slid off the roadways into ditches due to icy road conditions. We are very grateful to report that all officers and the canine are well with no injuries. Please use extreme caution during your travels today. Stay home if possible; drive only if it is necessary.”

And if it wasn`t first responders and emergency management keeping your social media updated, it was several other people who were either travelling or getting updates from loved ones, including a twitter post from St. Louis Lambert International Airport about cancellations and delays.

One twitter user named Denis Beganovic tweeted saying that he made it to the airport with five minutes to spare but the pilot who is supposed to be flying him, was stuck.

In another post, a resident in a West County neighborhood said they watched West County EMS slide halfway down a street on their way to a call and once they couldn't safely go any farther, a couple of guys jumped out and hoofed it in the freezing rain the rest of the way to the emergency on the next street over. The post ended with hashtags that read, #heroes #thankyou.

And it was a scary scene in Sullivan where photo journalist James Johnson sent Fox 2 a video of several semi-trucks flipped over on east bound I-44 near mile marker 226. It was also the area were crews with the Sullivan Fire Protection District were stuck on the icy road while inside of a fire truck; that according to the fire captain.

It was certainly a chaotic morning to say the least with mother nature keeping social media busy for hours.