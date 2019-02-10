Icy road conditions led to tow truck drivers being in high demand Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Yet another round of winter weather for St. Louis made for tough conditions.

“I walked out my front door and I didn’t even see the ice covering my steps. I totally power bombed myself,” says driver Tina Radford.

Talk about a bad wakeup call early Sunday morning. The ice also had drivers slipping and sliding so tow trucks we are in high demand.

“It was so busy this morning that they called and got me up to come out. My first call was at 6:30 this morning.”

Josh Collum says he had upwards of 12 calls on Sunday to tow cars that slid off the road or that were in wrecks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says from midnight until three Sunday afternoon it got 286 calls for help, there were 80 stranded motorists, 111 crashes, and 12 injuries but no fatalities.

“There are plenty of hills out in South County where I live and over off of Union. That’s where a lot of people get stuck over there. Over off of Tesson Ferry they were getting stuck over there. I had quite a few calls over there,” says Cullom.

But many decided not to try their luck out on the roads even if their families are getting sick of being stuck in the house.

“It’s just a lot easier and a lot safer not to even get out. They’ve been in the house for four days, well actually since the Super Bowl because they got sick because of the nice weather and now we have this weather,” says Radford.

But the man who makes a living helping drivers out of bad situations has a word of warning.

“They’ve got an all-wheel-drive SUV and they think they can drive in it, but when it’s slick out there’s no controlling it when you start to slide,” says Collum.