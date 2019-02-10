× St. Charles County officer and dog involved in rollover accident

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles County officer and his K-9 partner were involved in a rollover accident caused by icy road conditions Sunday morning. During two separate incidents, patrol vehicles slid off the roads into ditches because of icy road conditions.

Police tweet that:

“We are very grateful to report that all officers and the canine are well with no injuries. Please use extreme caution during your travels today. Stay home if possible; drive only if it is necessary.”