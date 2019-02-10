St. Charles County officer and dog involved in rollover accident
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles County officer and his K-9 partner were involved in a rollover accident caused by icy road conditions Sunday morning. During two separate incidents, patrol vehicles slid off the roads into ditches because of icy road conditions.
“We are very grateful to report that all officers and the canine are well with no injuries. Please use extreme caution during your travels today. Stay home if possible; drive only if it is necessary.”