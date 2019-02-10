× Suspicious fire being investigated at Columbia MO Planned Parenthood

COLUMBIA, MO – Fire officials are calling a small fire reported at the Planned Parenthood in Columbia Missouri early Sunday morning is suspicious. Firefighters say a fire alarm sounded at the building around 4 am this morning.

The fire was inside the building and put out by its sprinkler system.

After an investigation by a Fire Marshal, the case was turned over to the Columbia Police Department for further investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.