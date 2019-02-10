Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet possible early Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect through noon Sunday. Freezing rain and some sleet at times will continue in St. Louis and to the south through late morning. To the north, precipitation will be mainly snow and sleet.

This afternoon should be mostly dry and temps will climb to the mid 30°s. Rain moves back in overnight.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will be possible early Monday morning, north of I-70. All precipitation should change to rain as temps quickly climb above freezing. Rain continues through Monday afternoon with highs in the 40°s.

Heaviest precip (frz. rain & some sleet) now east of the MS River and moving toward the NE. Back to the west, areas of scattered freezing rain. Temps still below freezing and travel conditions remain hazardous. Roads should improve this afternoon. @FOX2now #stlwx #mowx #ilwx. pic.twitter.com/no28pFDFZZ — Jaime Travers (@JaimeTraversWx) February 10, 2019