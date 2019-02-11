81-year-old South City woman carjacked at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A south St. Louis carjacking woman surprised herself with how she handled the stressful moment when a gun was pointed in her direction and she was ordered to hand over her keys. She tells Fox 2 she told the suspect to go ahead and shoot. She reached for her keys’ panic button but said the suspect grabbed it and then took off in her brand-new Volkswagen Tiguan.

“I just feel lucky that he didn’t hurt me,” said the victim. “He could have hurt me.”

The carjacking happened Monday afternoon at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 4200 block of Minnesota Ave. The victim told Fox 2 she is 81-years old. St. Louis Police initially reported the victim was 95-years-old.

Neighbors are outraged.

“It really angers me,” said Janie Harper. “It’s sickening.”

She hopes this latest crime serves as a reminder to always be aware of your surrounding and to look out for your neighbors.