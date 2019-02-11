× Mattel makes ‘Barbie’ more inclusive with help from Missouri girl

ST. LOUIS, MO- Mattel announced Monday that the company’s Barbie doll 2019 ‘Fashionista’ line would for the first time feature dolls with disabilities, including a wheelchair and a removable prosthetic leg.

“Over the years, the #Barbie #Fashionistas line has evolved to be more reflective of the world girls see around them. We’re excited to expand our offerings as the most diverse and inclusive doll line in the world,” the company said in a Facebook post promoting an article in Teen Vogue on the subject.

Among the experts the company says it consulted for the new dolls was Jordan Reeves, a Columbia, MO teenager who has used her own experience with limb differences to educate others. She was just featured in Microsoft’s Super Bowl ad promoting the company’s adaptive gaming controller.

According to Teen Vogue, Reeves’ request for a removable prosthetic was one of the company’s “aha” moments for the project’s development.

“Thank you to the Barbie team for taking the time to listen to Jordan as they’ve worked through this design process,” Jordan’s mother Jennifer wrote in a blog post for the non-profit organization Born Just Right. “It’s an honor to be a part of a project that has been so important to us for so long. We hope this is just the beginning of mainstream dolls that represent physical differences.”