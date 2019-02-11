Missouri jail nurse charged in husband’s killing wanted to wed inmate

IBERIA, Mo. (AP) _ Court records say a Missouri jail nurse who wanted to marry the convicted killer of $1.7 million lottery winner poisoned her husband before setting fire to the couple’s home.

Forty-year-old Amy Murray, of Iberia, is jailed on $750,000 bond on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, arson and tampering with evidence in Dec. 11 death of Joshua Murray. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message Monday.

Charging documents say Murray had worked as a nurse at the Jefferson City Correctional Facility, where she had a “romantic relationship” with inmate Eugene Claypool. The documents say they discussed in recorded conversations “having a life” now that her husband was “out of the picture.”

Claypool and another man were convicted in the 2000 killing of 72-year-old Donald Hardwick.