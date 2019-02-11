No work being done on Steak ‘n Shakes closed for remodeling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A few weeks ago, Fox 2/KPLR 11 looked into the situation surrounding eight St. Louis area Steak 'n Shake restaurants temporarily closing. The company said it was for remodeling but it doesn't appear that any work has been done.

We tried to get some answers to see if remodeling was actually going on and--if so--when the restaurants would reopen.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 contacted the Steak ‘n Shake corporate offices in Indianapolis several times and left messages with their senior vice president of media relations. We did not get a return call or message.

We also reached out to the media company that made the announcement about the eight stores temporarily closing. They said they do not represent the restaurants anymore but they would have a new company call us. We have not heard back.