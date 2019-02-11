× Report: Missouri could save billions with Medicaid overhaul

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A new study says Missouri could save up to $1 billion a year within the next four years if it overhauls the state’s Medicaid health insurance program.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a draft of the report does not recommend tightening eligibility rules for Medicaid. State lawmakers are separately considering a plan to require Medicaid recipients who are able to work.

The report says the state could alter reimbursement rates for hospitals, doctors and nursing homes. It also recommends that more people be moved to home-care services and says prescription drug costs could better be managed.

The study began last year after former Gov. Eric Greitens pushed to find ways to control Medicaid’s escalating costs.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday the state owes it to citizens to find ways to maximize the money spent on Medicaid.