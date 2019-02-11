Tow truck drivers in high demand after Sunday’s freezing rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Sunday's icy road conditions meant tow truck drivers were in high-demand Monday. Tow truck companies responded to plenty of crashes, slide-offs, and car breakdowns.

The AAA Fleet Center in Hazelwood responded to 40 percent more calls Sunday.

Be it freezing rain, sleet, or snow, when you work for a tow truck company, the world doesn't stop.

“Over the weekend we had a variety of temperatures. Saturday not so bad. But Sunday we woke up and its ice coated roads and our day changed quite drastically,” said Phil Link, AAA spokesperson.

Crews pulled out and towing vehicles that slid off the road and worked multiple accident scenes.

Link said AAA has towed five times the number of vehicles compared to a normal day.

They are among the crews too often forgotten after spending their days saving stranded drivers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says between midnight and 3 p.m. Sunday they received close to 300 hundred calls for help, 100 stranded drivers, 111 crashes, and 12 injuries with no fatalities reported.