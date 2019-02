× 64-year-old woman dies in house fire in central Missouri

THOMPSON, Mo. – Authorities say a woman has died in a house fire in central Missouri.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Little Dixie Fire Protection District responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a fire that was burning inside the garage of a ranch-style home in Audrain County. Firefighters found 64-year-old Paula Sites in front of a vehicle on the floor of the garage.

The fire appeared to originate from a wood pellet stove found in the central part of house, but an exact cause couldn’t be determined due to the extent of the damage. The house was a total loss.