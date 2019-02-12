AARP cautions seniors of online romance scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - More Americans are turning to dating websites, mobile apps, and social media in hopes of finding love and companionship.

A Pew Research Center study revealed nearly 60 percent of US adults consider online dating a good way to meet people, and Match.com says people 50 and older represent its fastest-growing share of users.

But beware if you’re looking for the love of your life online. Scammers are lurking on legitimate dating sites and social media.

Kathy Stokes, director of fraud prevention programs at the AARP, joins Fox 2 News live via satellite to discuss how these scams work and she identifies the telltale warning signs of online romance fraud.