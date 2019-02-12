× Blues Score 8, Win 7th Straight

There was fear it could be a letdown game. Instead, the Blues didn’t let up. The Blues blasted the New Jersey Devils 8-3 on Tuesday night for a seventh straight win. It was a season-high in goals scored. Alex Pietrangelo and Ivan Barbashev each scored two goals and had an assist. Jaden Schwartz ended his scoring drought giving the Blues a 3-1 lead heading to the second intermission. It was the first goal for Schwartz in 22 games. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored. Jordan Binnington was in goal and his record in the NHL improved to 10-1-1. The red-hot Blues will play in Arizona on Thursday night.