Ex-boyfriend held in death of woman in suitcase

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ The ex-boyfriend of the New York woman whose body was found inside a suitcase in Connecticut is held without bail on charges carrying a potential death penalty.

Javier Enrique Da Silva Rojas was detained Tuesday in the death of Valerie Reyes after a federal court appearance in White Plains, New York.

The woman’s body was found inside a suitcase discarded on the side of a Connecticut road. Da Silva Rojas was arrested in Queens, New York, on Monday. A defense lawyer did not immediately comment.

Federal authorities say Da Silva Rojas told authorities that Reyes fell to the floor and hit her head after they had sex on Jan. 29 at her residence. They say he said he then tied her and put her in a suitcase.

This story has been corrected to reflect the defendant’s name as it is provided in court documents.

