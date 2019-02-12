FBI investigating Columbia Planned Parenthood fire as possible hate crime

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The FBI is investigating a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia, Missouri, as a possible hate crime.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday that it is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the fire early Sunday.

The FBI said surveillance video shows a person wearing dark clothing entering the Planned Parenthood clinic about 4:05 a.m. Sunday and then later walking out of the building. The FBI says smoke was seen coming out of the building as the person left.

The building’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire by the time Columbia firefighters arrived. No one was inside the building at the time.

Columbia police said Monday that firefighters told officers the fire was “suspicious in nature.”

