Group hosts town hall meeting to discuss St. Louis county and city merger proposal

Posted 6:10 am, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22AM, February 12, 2019

ST. LOUIS -   State Senator Jamilah Nasheed hosted a town hall meeting Monday night at Harris - Stowe State University addressing whether a St. Louis City- County Merger work.

At Monday's town hall, some people wanted to know what would the merger do for schools, law enforcement, and budgets. Others were concerned about how the government would operate.

Meanwhile, many people were optimistic about the consolidation that`s being proposed by better together.

Organizers said that Better Together was invited, however, they declined to attend.

In a statement to Fox 2, Better Together said:

“Better Together announced last week a series of upcoming Town Hall meetings starting March 6th.  We know the community has a lot of questions about the Task Force’s recommendations and we look forward to a robust conversation.”

