Homeless organization attempts to get more time for encampment to move

EAST ST. LOUIS - Tonight new information on the homeless camp in the Metro East that the people have been ordered to leave.

An eviction notice has been served on the residents of the encampment in East St. Louis.

About 10 people remain there now.

Elliott Davis talked to a homeless organization that's been in touch with the owners of the property

Joe Boerque, head of The Street People, says the owners told him the camp had grown too large with too many homeless people moving in and had become a liability.

Owners plan to sell the land.

Boerque says he asked the owners for more time for the people there to move out telling them the cold weather made it tougher to move.

He says he got no answer to that request.

Elliott Davis attempted to reach owners but his call has not been returned.

The remaining homeless people at the encampment have until February 18th to leave unless they're granted more time.